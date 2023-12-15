Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at $16,533,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at $16,533,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,353. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,889,000 after buying an additional 486,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,591,000 after purchasing an additional 268,216 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

