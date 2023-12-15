APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $36.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get APi Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APG

APi Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:APG opened at $33.02 on Monday. APi Group has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. Analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.