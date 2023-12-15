Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 209,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 12.1% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 214,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

