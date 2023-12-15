argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Update

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 941,600 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 835,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

argenx Stock Up 0.7 %

ARGX opened at $464.77 on Friday. argenx has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $479.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.41.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the second quarter worth $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on argenx

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.