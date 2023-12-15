ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 4,110 Shares of Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $60,211.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,919,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,773,810.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,370 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $250,624.70.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,546 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $382,181.22.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 78,340 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $1,204,085.80.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,965 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $732,876.70.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $800,240.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 104,428 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $1,449,460.64.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 189 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $2,530.71.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $256,146.88.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 59,013 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $812,018.88.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 534 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,358.52.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ASA opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 477,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

