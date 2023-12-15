Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.82. Ashford has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

