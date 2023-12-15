Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Down 18.7% in November

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 649,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ASMB opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.78.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

