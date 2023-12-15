Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $217.70

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $217.70 and last traded at $215.14, with a volume of 2827106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $472,239.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,591,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $472,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,591,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $1,694,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,249,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,431 shares of company stock worth $64,091,796. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after buying an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 18.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,876,000 after acquiring an additional 579,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,313,000 after acquiring an additional 73,127 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

