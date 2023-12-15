ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.67 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. ATOR Protocol has a market cap of $36.85 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATOR Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol’s genesis date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 87,561,444.014 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.89966267 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,800,625.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATOR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATOR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.