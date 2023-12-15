Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises approximately 2.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $542.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.26. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

