Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 1.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,265,000 after buying an additional 31,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.90.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $454.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $466.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

