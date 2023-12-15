Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases 1,814 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ELS. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

