Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases 484 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust comprises about 1.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $248.50 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $251.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.22 and its 200-day moving average is $226.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.81.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

