Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 336 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 3,836.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,951,000 after acquiring an additional 354,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

NYSE:CHH opened at $112.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $109.19 and a one year high of $136.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

