Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Takes $560,000 Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 65.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $88.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 2.08. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 746 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $47,154.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 39,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,520,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 499 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $31,561.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,301,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and sold 10,572 shares worth $639,321. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

