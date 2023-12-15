Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,710 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK opened at $240.81 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

