Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,842,886 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 822% from the previous session’s volume of 199,972 shares.The stock last traded at $58.27 and had previously closed at $58.52.
The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
