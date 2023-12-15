Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,842,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 822% from the previous session’s volume of 199,972 shares.The stock last traded at $58.27 and had previously closed at $58.52.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

