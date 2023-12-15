Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

AVTR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 67.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

