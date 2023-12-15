Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

ATXI opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.19. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 359.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

