Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Avenue Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %
ATXI opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.19. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.35.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avenue Therapeutics
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What is consumer discretionary?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.