AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.61

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 356772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVPT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.01 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,362,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,064,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,513 shares of company stock worth $493,291. Insiders own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AvePoint by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 891.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 393,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 353,546 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

