Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,168,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 14.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $198.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $201.62.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

