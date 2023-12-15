AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CFO Purchases $11,827.50 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) CFO David D. O’toole acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,827.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,675.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AVITA Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVITA Medical stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.65 million during the quarter. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 74.16%. On average, analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 246.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 90.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 225,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 414.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 364,384 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 52.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCEL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVITA Medical

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

