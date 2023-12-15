Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 12,844.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,134,000 after buying an additional 947,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 56.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after buying an additional 583,291 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $65,683,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $58,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.94.

Baidu Trading Up 2.2 %

BIDU traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.45. The company had a trading volume of 550,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,888. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.59. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.76. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.32 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.