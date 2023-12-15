Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $358,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.32.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $418.56 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $426.37. The firm has a market cap of $392.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,190,431 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

