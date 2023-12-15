Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $443,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Intel Stock Up 1.4 %

INTC stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $47.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.