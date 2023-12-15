Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 50 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $241.05 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

