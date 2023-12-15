Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 96 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after acquiring an additional 156,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.64.

NYSE:GE opened at $121.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

