Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 40 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

QQQ stock opened at $403.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $406.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.74 and a 200-day moving average of $370.30.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

