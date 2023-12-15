Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $815.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.20. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banc of California by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Banc of California by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

See Also

