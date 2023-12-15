Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.09 on January 12th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0901 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00364.
Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $3.15.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
