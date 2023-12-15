Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Trading Up 4.2 %

Bank of America stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $253.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

