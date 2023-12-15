Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $35.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.58.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

