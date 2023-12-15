Bank of America Lowers Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to Underperform

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $135.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

NYSE:KMB opened at $120.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

