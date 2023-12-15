Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.16. 141,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,663. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average is $85.30.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1137 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

