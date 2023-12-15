Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.19 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

