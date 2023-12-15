Bank of New Hampshire Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $108.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

