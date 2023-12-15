Bank of New Hampshire Has $663,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.08 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.99.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

