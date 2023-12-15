Bank of New Hampshire Has $790,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $940,239,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,882 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

