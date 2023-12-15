Bank of New Hampshire Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $474.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $475.97. The company has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.73 and a 200-day moving average of $443.19.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

