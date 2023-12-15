Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 974 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after buying an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,739,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 32.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after purchasing an additional 663,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMX. Bank of America upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

América Móvil Price Performance

NYSE AMX opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

América Móvil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.