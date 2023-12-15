Bank of New Hampshire Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $139.87 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

