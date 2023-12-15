Bank of New Hampshire Sells 130 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,880 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,152. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

