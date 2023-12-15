Bank of New Hampshire Sells 238 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $507.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $508.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

