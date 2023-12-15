Bank of New Hampshire Sells 41 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covea Finance lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 84,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.7 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $630.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $642.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $579.42 and its 200 day moving average is $556.49.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.36.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

