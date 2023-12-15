Bank of New Hampshire Sells 702 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,360 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.3% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

