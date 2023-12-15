BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from C$57.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on BCE from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.70.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.2793062 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.61%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
