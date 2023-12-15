Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BDX opened at $238.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

