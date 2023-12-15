Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE EMR opened at $96.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

