Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 48,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NYSE:D opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

